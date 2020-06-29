New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Payment solutions provider Innoviti on Monday said it has enhanced its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) pool to USD 10 million (about Rs 75 crore).

This pool was created as a part of the structuring carried out during the recent fund raise from FMO and Bessemer, a statement said.

"Innoviti's ESOP scheme, constituted during pre-Series A, is open to all full-time employees of the company and is awarded based on performance and loyalty. With the recent enhancement, more than 30 per cent of all employees, from senior leaders to system architects, field officers and call centre executives are now covered," it added.

"Our shares have been quite liquid, and over the years several of our team members have sold their shares to fulfill their dreams...We are very thankful to our investors who have supported the company time and again in not only expanding the ESOP pool, but also making it accessible and attractive for team members to see meaningful benefits during their journey at Innoviti," Innoviti CEO Rajeev Agrawal said.

