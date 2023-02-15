New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Integra Essentia, which is into business of steel and renewable energy, on Wednesday said it has acquired assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 40 crore in Narayangaon, Maharashtra.

The acquisition has been made with an objective to strengthen its presence in the entire supply chain spectrum of consumable goods, Integra Essentia said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

"Integra Essentia Limited is pleased to announce that it has purchased assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 400 million, as a part of its pre-defined long-term business growth strategy," it said.

The assets include a land parcel of 58,612 square metres (sqm), buildings cover area of 16,629 sqm and equipment include 60 lakh litres of stainless steel storage among others.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

Company's MD Vishesh Gupta said, "We want to expand our business, its reach, and profitability. We will engage team of professionals, partners and strategic alliances to put these purchased assets in use at the earliest so that these assets start contributing significantly in the company's revenue and bottom-line both without much delay."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)