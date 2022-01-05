New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Investors have become richer by over Rs 9.30 lakh crore in four days of market rally, with equity benchmark Sensex recapturing Mount 60K on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 60,223.15. In four days, the Sensex has gained 2,428.83 points.

As the winning momentum continued, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed by Rs 9,30,419.3 crore in four sessions to reach Rs 2,72,44,894.96 crore.

Bajaj Finserv was the biggest gainer in the 30 frontline companies pack on Wednesday, jumping 5.09 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints.

The broader market depicted mixed trends, with the BSE midcap index gaining 0.36 per cent, while the smallcap gauge dipped 0.08 per cent.

"Markets traded upbeat for yet another session and gained over half a per cent, in continuation to prevailing up move. The beginning was on a flat note, tracking muted global cues however noticeable buying in banking, metal and auto majors helped the benchmark inch gradually higher as the session progressed.

"Markets have witnessed an excellent start of the calendar year however we may see a breather now..." said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

