Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Saturday issued an order appointing senior IPS officer Utkal Ranjan Sahu as the Director General of Police for a period of two years or until further orders.

Sahu was given the additional charge of DGP after Umesh Mishra took voluntary retirement on December 29.

The department of personnel of the state government issued the order stating that Sahu has been appointed as the Director General of Police (Chief of Police Force) of Rajasthan for two years or until further orders.

Sahu is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1988 batch.

