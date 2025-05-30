New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The IRB Infrastructure and Developers board on Friday approved a proposal to transfer three road assets of IRB Infrastructure Trust to IRB InvIT Fund.

The three BOT assets -- IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway, Kaithal Tollway and Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway -- have an enterprise value of Rs 8,450 crore, IRB Infrastructure and Developers said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of May 30 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"Further to the non-binding offer exchanged on 8th May 2025, IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund have now executed a binding term sheet to transfer three BOT (build-operate-transfer) Highway Assets from former to later," it said.

The three sell three BOT highway assets with enterprise value of about Rs 8,450 crore.

Also Read | Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Who Was Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar? What Is the Significance of This Day? All You Need To Know.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, said, "The company and IRB Infrastructure Trust can leverage deal proceeds to fund future sector opportunities almost 2x the size of assets being transferred."

He further said this development propels the company towards its goal of achieving Rs 1,40,000 crore asset base in three years.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment. It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)