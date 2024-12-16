Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has set January 31 as the deadline for the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in school buses to monitor the activities of drivers and assisting staff during transit, thus ensuring the safety of students, officials said on Monday.

The government has assured that all safety measures, as outlined by the Supreme Court guidelines, are being implemented to safeguard the children.

Also Read | RRB Technician 2024 Admit Card Out at rrb.digialm.com: Hall Ticket for Grade I and Grade III Written Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"The transport commissioner has set January 31 as the deadline for the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in school buses. This will ensure that every activity of the driver and assisting staff is monitored, enhancing the safety of students at all times," a government spokesperson said.

Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan announced the deadline during a meeting with the representatives of school authorities regarding the safety audit of vehicles ferrying students in line with the Supreme Court's directions.

Also Read | PM Kisan 19th Instalment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Know Steps To Become Beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojna.

"The initiative aims to encourage active participation and cooperation of school authorities to ensure that vehicles used for transporting students are fit and adhere to safety standards," the spokesperson said.

School authorities were directed to ensure that all vehicles are equipped with functional speed governors, limiting the speed to 40 kmph, as per the guidelines.

"They were informed that vehicles found violating safety norms, particularly in cases of overloading or overspeeding, would be seized on the spot," the spokesperson said.

The authorities also emphasised the need to prevent underage students from driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers in and around school premises.

"School authorities have been directed to hold counselling sessions with the parents to warn them about the consequences of allowing underage driving," the spokesperson said.

The transport commissioner noted that while most schools have their own fleet of vehicles, some private vehicles engaged by parents are also used.

"It is the responsibility of the school authorities to ensure that these private vehicles comply with the mandatory safety guidelines, including emergency exit doors, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, GPS trackers, CCTV cameras, seat belts, and fire detection alarm systems," the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)