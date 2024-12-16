Mumbai, December 16: Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Yojna are eagerly awaiting to receive the 19th instalment r kist of the scheme. Under the PM Kisan Yojna scheme, the Narendra Modi-led government is providing financial assistance to farmers across the country. As per the scheme, each beneficiary will receive INR 6,000 annually in three instalments (list) of INR 2,000 each. Notably, the INR 2,000 instalment thrice a year is directly transferred to the farmers' accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. So far, farmers have received money under the scheme up to the 18th instalment.

When Will Farmers Receive the 19th Kist of PM Kisan Yojna?

And now farmers are waiting for the 19th instalment. According to news reports, the Central government is expected to release the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in February 2025. If this is true, then hundreds and thousands of farmers will get the good news of PM Kisan Yojna's 19th kist in the new year. However, an official confirmation regarding the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is awaited. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Narendra Modi Releases Rs 20,000 Crore, Know Steps to Check Beneficiary Status and Reasons for Rejection.

In order to receive funds, farmers can register themselves to avail benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Read below to know the steps to register to receive kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. PM-Kisan Yojana: Over 5 Crore Farmers Yet to Get Third Instalment Under Centre's Ambitious Scheme, Reveals Government Data.

Steps to Register for PM Kisan Yojana:

Visit the official website of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the 'New Farmer Registration' option

Enter using your Aadhaar, mobile phone number and bank account details

Post this, upload necessary documents, including land ownership and bank passbook

Submit the application

Once the details are verified, the applicant farmer will become a beneficiary of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Next, the farmer's application will be approved post, and they will receive money under PM Kisan Yojana

It must be noted that on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 18th instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana in Maharashtra's Washim district. It has been more than 2 months since the 18th instalment was directly transferred to the farmers' bank accounts.

