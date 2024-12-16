Mumbai, December 16: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 today, December 16. Candidates who applied for the Grade I and Grade III written exams of RRB Technician 2024 can check and download their hall tickets from the official websites of the RRBs under which they have applied. It must be noted that the dates for the CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I and Grade III) exams have been revised.

According to the new schedule, the written test for Grade I and Grade II RRB Technician Exam 2024 will be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Earlier, the board released the RRB Technician 2024 city intimation slip for Grade I on December 10 and the city intimation slip for Grade III on December 13.

Direct link to download RRB Technician 2024 Grade I Admit Card

Direct link to download RRB Technician 2024 Grade III Hall Ticket

How to Download RRB Technician 2024 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRBs.

Step 2: Click on the RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 links on the homepage

Step 3: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your RRB Technician 2024 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the admit card thoroughly

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Through the recruitment drive, the RRB is aiming to fill 9,144 Technician posts, of which 1,092 are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8,052 for Technician Grade III. The registration for the RRB Technician 2024 examination began on March 9 and ended on April 8.

For more details and updates, candidates can visit the official website of RRBs.

