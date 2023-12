Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday reviewed the security at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi and of the route leading to the temple complex atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district's Katra town, officials said.

The review comes ahead of new year day, when a large number of people visit the temple to offer prayers.

During a meeting, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Udhampur-Reasi Range, Mohmmad Suleman Choudhary, stressed on verification and census of workers in and around Katra town, pony porters and others, the officials said.

He also directed that verification drives be done at hotels and other accommodation facilities.

The meeting was attended officials of various security forces, including the army and the CRPF, the officials said. The DIG was also briefed about steps taken for better crowd management at the shrine.

Choudhary reviewed security measures taken along the route to the shrine and also directed that police conduct security drills along with other security forces.

