Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) A train engine caught fire at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident and all passengers are safe, the officials added.

A train engine caught fire at Qazigund railway station, along Banihal-Baramulla railway line, in the south Kashmir district, the officials said.

The fire has been brought under control, they said, adding that the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

