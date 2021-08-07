New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Infrastructure firm Jaiprakash Associates on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 293.15 crore for the quarter ending June.

The Delhi-based company had posted a net loss of Rs 336.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,500.38 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,140.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd has presence in construction, real estate, cement, power and hotel businesses.

