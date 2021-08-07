We all have dreams, and we all dream about pursuing our passion, which is only possible when we follow our heart and at the same time work hard to achieve it.

Well, Tanya Seth Soota is one such name who has followed her passion and heart immensely by making big achievements in the field of modelling, music and entertainment. She has emerged with her successful journey so far, be it in the corporate sector or as a model and singer quite recently.

It has been a wonderful journey for her to always work and be in variety of fields. She has spent years of her life exploring the corporate sector in the aviation industry both internationally and in the Indian sub continent. Tanya has an excellent knowledge in the implementation of change management and leadership development initiative. Trained under the European Foundation of Quality Management in Netherlands, Tanya has a broad variety of corporate experience working with various big and well known companies across the globe.

Her passion for the entertainment industry and music has made her venture into modelling and singing. Besides modelling and singing, Tanya has also been involved in interior designing, making a name for herself as a fashion stylist and also volunteering for the welfare of dogs and animals. After having worked for many years, Tanya decided to pursue her passion of modelling and singing. Tanya says, "I have always been surrounded by art and artists in my home, which has inspired and gave wings to my creativity."

Her late father Shri Gyan Seth is a well known name in music whose contribution to Hindustani Shashtriya sangeet has been immensely admired. He has conceived, produced and directed music in his series of work and was appreciated by everyone.

Owing to this, Tanya has grown up in a family where the best Maestros like Ustad Vilayat Khan Sahab, Mehdi Hassan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Ustad Bismillah Khan Sahab, Shubha Mudgal and Nizami brothers sang in her home and performed with her father. That’s why music has been a major part of Tanya's life journey.

Each day is a learning experience for Tanya and she expresses gratitude for everything in life. Tanya is endowed with humility and gratitude, which is also her biggest strength. According to her, karma is paid off and karma is earned. So far in her journey she has met all type of people including super successful or strugglers. At the end all are humans and have always supported her with their likes and comments for whatever Tanya posts. Tanya always appreciates them for their support.

Tanya’s biggest inspiration is her father Mr Gyan Seth who was a classy, hard working, intelligent and highly creative man born in Rajwara family ‘The Seth’s of Kotra in Sitapur Lucknow’. Although being born in such a Rajwara family, his father moved away from all the privileges and made his own way. Speaking about her Inspiration, Tanya says, "My Sikh and Uttar Pradesh genes make me who I am, and my passion comes from my Sikh Blood as well as my courage and not giving up attitude." Tanya is always fearless of hard work, showing kindness and also has courage to defend the underdog whether in human or an animal.

Talking about various celebrities and the film industry, Tanya admires Pankaj Tripathi for his brilliance and talent. She also admires Audrey Hepburn, Chanel and Ralph Lauren for his clothes, restaurants and interiors. About her singing, Tanya gives credit to the legacy her father has left in the music world and to her Ustadji and Guru, Ustad Shaffat Ahmed Khan who hails from Delhi Gharana and currently training her. Tanya will also come up with her YouTube channel promoting her cover songs and also desires to do playback singing soon.

Speaking about recent Pandemic effects on her work, Tanya says “Pandemic has come to teach us to evolve and to appreciate Mother Nature. I only manifest positivity out of it. I am eternally positive and like Scarlett O Hara said in Gone with the wind - Tomorrow is another day.” We need to just learn lessons from the Pandemic which we have forgotten and violated.”

Along with modeling and singing, Tanya also plans to start Cricket nets in winter this year. She would like to see herself as a successful International and Domestic model and singer. Tanya says,"I plan to do hard work in the areas of my interest and rest I leave in good luck and fate to God and the audience."

She concludes.