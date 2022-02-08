Jalna, Feb 8 (PTI) Jalna-based social activist Vijaya Dinkarrao Ambekar died on Tuesday at the age of 84.

Her body was donated to the anatomy department of the Government Medical College in Aurangabad as per her wish, her son Dr Madhav Ambekar said.

Among those who offered tribute were MLA Kailash Gorantyal and former state minister Arjun Khotkar.

