New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Sales of Jan Aushadhi Kendras stood at Rs 893.56 crore in the last fiscal, leading to an estimated savings of around Rs 5,300 crore for the citizens, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said that on an average about 4-5 lakh people visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras per day.

"During the financial year 2021-22, sale of Rs 893.56 crore has been done, which has led to estimated savings of about Rs 5,300 crore to the citizens compared to prices of branded medicines," the minister stated.

As of June 30, 2022, about 8,742 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have been opened across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

Generic medicines available under the PMBJP are priced around 50- 90 per cent less than branded medicines.

Khuba also informed that the government releases annual grants to Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency, for effective implementation of the scheme.

"As informed by PMBI, since inception till June 30, 2022, an amount of Rs 124.49 crore has been released to PMBJKs as incentives/grants," he said.

