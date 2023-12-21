Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) The Jute Corporation of India on Thursday launched an app that would provide vital knowledge to farmers on various issues for optimal jute cultivation and maximisation of income, officials said.

Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, launched the ‘Paat-Mitro' app, they said.

It will also feature information on jute gradation parametres, farmer-centric schemes like ‘Jute-ICARE', weather forecasts and procurement policies.

"'Paat-Mitro' marks a significant step forward in supporting jute farmers and revitalising the industry. With greater access to information, technical advancements, and market opportunities, Indian jute farmers can unlock a brighter future for themselves and contribute to the sustainable development of the sector," JCI GM K Mazumdar said.

As a result of three consecutive years of bumper crop, there is massive supply of jute fibre in the market. Consequently, a much larger number of farmers require support of MSP as compared to previous years, he said.

"Currently, the app is available in English, but we will launch it in six vernacular languages in due course," Mazumdar added.

