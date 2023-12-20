New Delhi, December 20: The Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Safai Karmachari cum Sub-staff and/Or Sub-Staff 2024-25. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.centralbankofindia.co.in till January 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 484 vacancies for sanitation workers. The preliminary test will be held in January, while the Main exam is scheduled for February. SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The candidates should have a minimum educational qualification of 10th pass or its equivalent from a recognized Board. ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 54 Technician B Posts at isro.gov.in, Know How To Apply.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidate should have attained the age of 18 years and must be not above 26 years. There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit in eligible categories as per the rules.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Go to the Bank website www.centralbankofindia.co.in Click on the homepage to open the link ― RECRUITMENT OF SAFAI KARMACHARI CUM SUB-STAFF AND/ OR SUB-STAFF 2024-25. Then click on the option ―CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT OF SAFAI KARMACHARI CUM SUB-STAFF AND/ OR SUB-STAFF. Click here for the new registration form Fill out the application form carefully Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on 'submit' Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Selection will be through an Online examination (conducted by IBPS) and Local language test (by Bank) strictly on merit. Candidates who qualify the written examination will have to appear for local language test/examination.

