Barcelona, March 2: India's biggest telecom operator Reliance Jio expects to become the world's largest player having a pure 5G network this year with promise to provide services at affordable rates to the masses, a senior official of the company said here.

Speaking to the PTI at the Mobile World Congress, Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen said India needs inclusive growth and Jio will continue to support it. 5G in Rajasthan: Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur Get Reliance Jio 5G Services From Today.

"Jio will be the largest 5G SA (standalone) only network operator in the world in the second half of 2023, ensuring that all advanced services and capabilities are available affordably to the masses," Oommen said. Jio Down: Reliance Jio Fiber Server Suffers Major Outage in Some Parts of India, Users Face Network Issues.

He was responding to questions around the company's 5G roll out plan and Jio's competitor Bharti Airtel pushing for an increase in mobile call and data services price. Jio has focussed on rolling out 5G SA while Bharti Airtel is rolling out 5G (NSA) non-standalone network which can provide a mix of 5G and 4G services.

"India needs inclusive growth. Jio will continue to support India's inclusive growth," Oommen said. Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal earlier this week said mobile call and data rates will go up this year as the return on capital in the telecom business is very low.

Airtel had last month increased the price of its minimum recharge or the entry-level for the 28-day mobile phone service plan by about 57 per cent to Rs 155 in eight circles.

Oommen did not elaborate further on the statement. Jio has rolled out its 5G network in over 300 cities while Airtel has network in over 140 cities.

