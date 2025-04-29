Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed preparedness for the upcoming summer season across the Jammu division on Tuesday.

Stressing the importance of minimising response time to emergencies, Abdullah highlighted the need for robust inter-departmental coordination.

In a meeting, Abdullah assessed the readiness of various departments and emphasised the proactive readiness of personnel and machinery to tackle weather-related issues effectively.

"Coordination between all line departments is vital," Abdullah affirmed.

He further stressed the importance of a swift response mechanism amid rising temperatures and the possibility of heatwaves, water shortages and power outages and directed the installation of GPS trackers on water tankers to ensure accountability in service delivery.

