Mumbai, April 29: As May 2025 approaches, individuals planning any banking activities are advised to check the bank holiday schedule, which varies across states due to regional festivals and observances. While banks won’t be closed nationwide on all days, several state-specific bank holidays may impact in-person banking services.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to Sundays. Scroll down to check the complete list of bank holidays in May 2025. ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

State-Wise List of Key Bank Holidays in May 2025:

May 1 (Thursday) – Labour Day / Maharashtra Day: Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar.

May 9 (Friday) – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Banks closed in West Bengal.

May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Poornima: Bank holiday in Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

May 16 (Friday) – Sikkim State Day: Banks closed in Sikkim.

May 26 (Monday) – Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: Banks closed in Tripura.

May 29 (Thursday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Banks closed in Himachal Pradesh.

In total, banks will remain closed for up to 12 days in May, including weekends and regional holidays. While physical branches may be closed, digital banking services such as UPI, IMPS, net banking, and mobile apps will remain functional, allowing uninterrupted access to financial transactions. ‘Ensure ATMs Dispense INR 100 and INR 200 Denomination Banknotes on a Regular Basis’: RBI to Banks.

Customers are advised to plan their banking needs in advance to avoid any inconvenience due to limited branch operations.

