New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Global property consultant JLL on Tuesday said its India CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair has quit the company and announced the appointment of Radha Dhir as the new CEO.

"India CEO Ramesh Nair is leaving JLL to pursue opportunities outside the firm. He is succeeded by Radha Dhir, an experienced financial services executive, who has held senior leadership positions in Deutsche Bank India and Yes Bank," JLL said in a statement.

Dhir was previously Group President at Yes Bank, where she was Head of Multinational Corporate Banking. Prior to that, she was Managing Director, Head of Global Subsidiary Coverage Group, Deutsche Bank India, and a member of the Deutsche Bank India Executive Committee.

Nair, who joined JLL as an analyst in 1999, became CEO of the India business in 2017.

Anthony Couse, CEO, JLL Asia Pacific, said: "Ramesh Nair has been a great asset to JLL in his two decades with the firm."

Welcoming Dhir as the new CEO, Couse said: "I am confident that by bringing in a leader from outside of real estate, whose skills and expertise complement those of our existing management team, we will be able to take the business to the next level."

Dhir will join JLL on January 25. She will be a member of the Asia Pacific Executive Board, and will chair the India Leadership Council.

"I am honoured to be joining JLL at this critical time in India's growth and development as we look towards a post-COVID future," said Dhir.

In India, JLL has presence across 10 major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore) and in over 130 tier 2 and 3 markets with a workforce of close to 12,000 professionals.

Mumbai-based JLL India provides services across various asset classes including commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data centres and education.

