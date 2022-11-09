New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) JMC Projects (India) Ltd on Wednesday posted Rs 46.51 crore consolidated net profit in the September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Carabao Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,847.98 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,368.50 crore in the year-ago period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)