New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate JSW Group is considering a foray into the manufacturing of electric vehicles, according to a top official of the group.

"The group had examined EV manufacturing plans earlier also but now it is becoming attractive," JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao told PTI.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Big Update on DA Hike For Central Government Employees, Here's How Much Increment is Expected.

The manufacturing of EVs is being discussed actively at the group level, he said while divulging JSW Group's plan to expand its presence into more sectors.

The group is looking to manufacture four-wheelers, Rao said.

Also Read | Stock To Watch For in 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan Among Top Picks by Motilal Oswal.

When asked about details of the manufacturing location, he said it is yet to be decided.

On the timeline for the launch of an EV manufacturing facility, he said, "it (plan) is at advanced stages."

JSW Group company JSW Steel owns and operates a one million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant at Salem in Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures auto-grade steel at Salem plant and supplies the high-value steel to automobile companies including the EVs makers.

Besides, the USD 22 billion group has a significant presence in sectors like energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)