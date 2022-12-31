Delhi, December 31: Central government employees can get a wonderful surprise in the new year. It is expected that in the beginning of 2023, Dearness Allowance (DA) hike can be announced for the Central government employees on the basis of 7th pay commission. DNAHindi reported that the DA which the Central government employees would receive in the beginning of 2023 may be more than the percentage of dearness allowance received in 2022.

Central government employees saw the DA rate rise from 31 percent to 34 percent with a 3 percent hike in January 2022. Now, latest media reports suggest that the first DA hike of 2023 is likely to mirror the figure of 4 percent from the announcement that came around Diwali 2022. This would mean that the DA rate for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission rules could rise to 42 percent. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Raise Fitment Factor Soon, Know How Much Salary Will Increase

The January DA hike, which is likely to be formally announced in March 2023, was expected to be around the figure of 3-5 percent. But now the figure being looked at is 4 percent on the basis of 7th pay commission. 7th Pay Commission: From DA Hike and Payment of DA Arrears to Increase in Fitment Factor, Central Govt Employees May Get Three Gifts in 2023

Some reports have also claimed that the increase in DA will be announced in March 2023 on the basis of 7th pay commission and as it has been happening that the date of its implementation will be January, then the Central government employees will receive the arrears too.

