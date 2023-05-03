New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported a 60.42 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 59.26 crore in the March quarter.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.94 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said a regulatory filing by Jyothy Labs, which owns brands such as Ujala, Pril, Margo and Exo.

Also Read | Hailstorm Hits Rajasthan: MeT Department Issues Orange Alert After Severe Hailstorm Batters Northern Parts of State.

Jyothy Labs' revenue from operations rose 12.84 per cent to Rs 616.95 crore during the period under review as against Rs 546.71 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total expenses were at Rs 540.71 crore, up 6.49 per cent in Q4FY23 as against Rs 507.73 crore.

Also Read | Booked Go First Flight Ticket? Here’s How To Get Refund As Airline Cancelled All Flights.

The company's total income in the March quarter rose 12.7 per cent to Rs 622.65 crore.

In the March quarter, Jyothy Labs' revenue from the Fabric Care was Rs 255.33 crore and Rs 206.24 crore from the Dishwashing segment.

Its revenue from Household Insecticides in the fourth quarter of FY23 was at Rs 79.97 crore. Revenue from Personal Care was at Rs 52.38 crore.

For the financial year ended March 2023, Jyothy Labs' net profit was up 50.6 per cent to Rs 239.73 crore. It was Rs 159.13 crore in FY22.

However, its revenue from operation in FY23 increased 13.18 per cent to Rs 2,486.02 crore against Rs 2,196.49 crore a year ago.

"We have delivered a healthy performance for the quarter and for the year in spite of all the headwinds. The last 3 years have seen a consistent double-digit revenue growth. Our focus is on relentless execution and drives towards higher business scale," Managing Director M R Jyothy said.

Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday settled 1.22 per cent up Rs 194.55 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)