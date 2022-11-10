New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Thursday posted an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 98 crore for the September quarter, helped by higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 83 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,808 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,563 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of directors has approved the appointment of Shweta Girotra as Company Secretary and key managerial personnel of the firm with immediate effect, it added.

