New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth around Rs 2,293 crore, along with its international subsidiaries.

These include orders in the Buildings and Factories segment in India, as well as Power Transmission and Distribution projects in overseas markets, a company statement said.

KPIL, a leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) player in the power transmission and distribution and civil infrastructure sectors, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,293 crore, according to the statement.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in a statement, "These wins have strengthened our B&F order book and further improved our market position. With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 9,443 crores, giving us good visibility for future growth."

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

