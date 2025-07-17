Mumbai, July 17: Shillong Teer results and result chart of Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai and Khanapara Teer will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Played in Round 1 and Round 2, Shillong Teer results are declared after completing each Teer game. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results of today, July 17, 2025, in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed here.

Shillong Teer games which are played twice a day and only on six days of the week (Monday to Saturday) consist of eight Teer games. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. One of the most popular forms of lottery, Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium, which keeps bustling with local archers who await the opportunity to sharpen their archery skills. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 17, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

If you are taking part in today's Shillong Teer games and wondering where and how to check the results and winning numbers, then worry not, as LatestLY has got you covered. The winning numbers of today's Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games will be updated as and when the results of Thursday's lucky draw are out. Lottery enthusiasts can also check today's winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below or by visiting these online portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer and looking for the "Shillong Teer Result for July 17, 2025" tab. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 03

Second Round - 91

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 58

Second Round - 27

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Is the Speculative Lottery Played?

As the name suggests, Shillong Teer is an archery-based competition involving Teer (arrows), which is played in Shillong, a hill station in Meghalaya. Do you know Shillong Teer is one of the most sought-after lottery games in Meghalaya's Shillong? A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games require participants to choose numbers ranging between 0 and 99. After this, the game proceeds to the archery game played in Rounds 1 and 2, in which local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The archery-based lottery game ends when the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are picked as winning numbers. Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, Shillong Teer games continue to display a blend of skills and traditions.

