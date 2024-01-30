New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International on Tuesday posted multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 96.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, aided by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 17.60 crore during the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,032.70 crore from Rs 4,376.34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 4,911.98 crore as against Rs 4,364.91 crore in the third quarter of last financial year.

KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, has presence in sectors like power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

