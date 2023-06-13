Kochi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Kerala police on Tuesday arrested two persons from a hotel near here for alleged possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug.

Aluva native Thoufeek (27) and Bengaluru native Sameera Bi (23) were arrested based on information received by Kalamassery police.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain in Few Places in the State Over Next Five Days.

Police have allegedly seized 530 milligram MDMA and other accessories from them.

The duo were produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.

Also Read | India Launches ONDC Initiative To Empower Small and Medium Businesses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)