Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Thursday announced a "significant reduction" in tariffs, providing relief to commercial, industrial, educational, and hospital consumers.

In a statement, KERC said it has approved the Retail Supply Tariff for three years—2025- 26, 2026-27, and 2027-28—for all distribution licensees in Karnataka.

"The retail supply tariff has been rationalised by reducing cross-subsidization across various tariff categories, providing significant relief to High-Tension (HT) and Low-Tension (LT) commercial and industrial consumers," the commission stated.

For LT domestic lighting, the energy charge will be reduced by 10 paise in 2025-26 and by five paise in 2027-28, KERC said.

According to KERC, LT domestic consumers with solar rooftop systems will be eligible for a rebate of Rs 25 per kW on fixed charges, applicable for installations up to 10 kW.

For LT industrial consumers, energy charges will be reduced by 160 paise per unit in 2025-26.

For HT commercial consumers, energy charges will be reduced by 205 paise per unit in 2025-26, while HT industrial energy charges will see a 30 paise per unit reduction.

Additionally, for HT hospitals and educational institutions, energy charges will be reduced by 90 paise per unit.

Fixed charges for domestic consumers in 2025-26 will be Rs 145 per kW, increasing by Rs 5 per kW in 2026-27 and by Rs 10 per kW in 2027-28.

"The Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), as approved by the commission for the three-year control period, is Rs 7,067.44 crore for FY 2025-26, Rs 7,360.25 crore for FY 2026-27, and Rs 8,075.52 crore for FY 2027-28," the statement added.

