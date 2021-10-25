Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) In a first, a long-range marine communication system, which will remain effective during storms and inclement weather conditions, was on Monday introduced by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, the erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust, an official said.

Radio over Internet Protocol (ROIP) system will cover the entire Hooghly river estuary from Kolkata, having base stations at four locations.

This is the much-needed solution for providing long-range marine communication, and with this facility, vessels at Sandheads can be directly communicated via radio from Kolkata, especially during storms and inclement weather, the port official said.

"With this technology now one can directly communicate with a ship at Sandheads even through a walkie talkie, covering a distance of 230 km from Kolkata," SMP chairman Vinit Kumar told PTI.

He said the new communication system will help improve safety management for the port and its transloading activities.

