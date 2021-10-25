Ahmednagar, October 25: A 20-year-college student impersonated an Indian Army officer In Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Jagtap. He was arrested on Sunday at Bhingar cantonment in the district by the Ahmednagar police in the Indian Army's Military Intelligence unit of the Southern Command. Jagtap posed as an Army officer to marry his girlfriend. Pakistan's ISI Tries To Honey Trap Man Impersonating as Indian Army Officer; Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused was intercepted by soldiers at the gate of the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre. The incident took place at around 11:30 am on Sunday. During the interrogation, Jagtap revealed that he got the Army uniform stitched to marry his girlfriend.

"During questioning, he said his girlfriend had asked him to get a job in the Indian Army within six months if he wanted to marry her. Following this, he got an army uniform stitched from a private tailor shop in Ahmednagar," reported the media house quoting assistant inspector Shishir Kumar Deshmukh as saying. UP: Man Arrested for Impersonating as Army Officer.

The accused is currently studying in B.Com second year at a private college in Ahmednagar. He is a resident of Rahata tehsil of the district. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand's Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man named Sachin Awasthi from Dehradun for impersonating an Indian Army officer and duping people on the pretext of providing job in the force. Awasthi posed as Lieutenant of the Indian Army and used fake insignia and uniform.

