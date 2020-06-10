Latest News | Lakshmi Vilas Bank Appoints B K Manjunath as Non-exec, Independent Director

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Wednesday said it has appointed B K Manjunath as its non-executive and independent director.

The bank's board of directors at its meeting on Wednesday co-opted B K Manjunath as additional director, LVB said in a regulatory filing.

Manjunath has been classified as non-executive and independent director, it said.

Manjunath is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and practising as a chartered accountant.

He has an experience of over 30 years in audit, accountancy, taxation, finance, business management and administration.

He had also served as an independent director of the bank between 2008 and 2015, and as its part-time chairman during the June 2017-June 2020 period, LVB said.

