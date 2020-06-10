OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone Likely To Be Called 'Nord By OnePlus': Report

OnePlus Z Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus' affordable mid-range smartphone is one of the most anticipation phones in the market. We have already seen plenty of leaks, speculations, and rumours related to OnePlus Z. If the recent rumours are to be believed, OnePlus Z could be called as 'Nord by OnePlus' or under the Nord by OnePlus umbrella. It is important to note that OnePlus has filed for a trademark for the 'Nord By OnePlus' name, which was filed earlier this year in March 2020. OnePlus TV Series Likely To Be Priced Below Rs 20,000; Teased Online on Twitter.

If the market reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus Z were reportedly internal names for the new Nord by OnePlus Lineup. Moreover, the trademark also hints that the company is eyeing to introduce several devices under the Nord by OnePlus name. This could include Tablet computers, smartphones, laptops sleeves, loudspeakers, headphones, electronic book readers, Smart TVs, and more.

As the brand now competing in the premium space with the launch of the OnePlus 8 series, the company is looking to fill in the gap by launching a budget-friendly phone under the Nord by OnePlus umbrella. The upcoming affordable OnePlus smartphone known as the Nord by OnePlus could make its India debut on July 10. Interestingly, the company will also be launching an affordable Smart TV in the country on July 2, 2020. The mid-range smartphone is likely to get SnapDragon 765 SoC with 5G support, 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, triple rear camera setup (64MP + 16MP + 2MP) and 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus Z Smartphone Reportedly to Be Launched in India on July 10.

OnePlus Z aka Nord by OnePlus is likely to be priced below Rs 25,000. And, the smartphone is expected to break covers on July 10 in India. Additionally, the company will be launching budget Smart TVs in India that are likely to get a starting price under Rs 20,000. The company might launch two Smart TVs - a 32-inch and 43-inch HD ready and FHD TV respectively.