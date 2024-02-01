Jodhpur, Feb 1 (PTI) Former member of Parliament Manvendra Singh Jasol's wife Chitra Singh was consigned to flames on Thursday at the family's farmhouse in Pabupura in Jodhpur. Their son Hamir Singh performed the last rites.

However, Manvendra Singh, who was injured in the accident which led to his wife's death, could not participate in the last rites as he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital near Gurugram.

Former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore, and former MP from Alwar, Bhawar Jitendra Singh along with many legislators and leaders from both the BJP and the Congress were present at the last rites to pay their respects.

Chitra Singh's body was brought to Jodhpur on Wednesday morning around 11:30 am. The gathering of relatives and acquaintances at the farmhouse besides their family members, had started since the morning on Thursday.

Chitra Singh died in an accident near Alwar on Tuesday evening, while Manvendra Singh, Hamir Singh and the driver had been injured.

Manvendra Singh had been referred to a private hospital in Gurugram, where he is undergoing treatment currently and said to be out of danger. His son Hamir Singh, who reached Jodhpur on Wednesday to perform the last rites, was discharged after primary treatment.

Manvendra's daughter Harshini Singh, who was in Italy, also reached Jodhpur.

Since 2004, Chitra Singh had been actively involved in politics alongside Manvendra Singh in the Barmer-Jaisalmer region and had been well-recognised in the villages and hamlets. She actively campaigned for Manvendra in the Lok Sabha elections of 2004 and 2009. From the 2014 Assembly elections to the recent Assembly polls in Sivana in 2018, she actively stood alongside her husband during campaigning.

