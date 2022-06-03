Latur, Jun 3 (PTI) A college principal in Latur in Maharashtra was arrested on Friday for allegedly helping a murder accused while he was on the run, a police official said.

Ajitsinha Gaherwar (45), the principal of a college in Aurad Shahajani, was held for giving shelter to one Narayan Irbatanwad, who was on the run in a murder case registered with Chakur police station, the official said.

"We have seized an air pistol, shrapnel etc from him and further probe is underway," he added.

