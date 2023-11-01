Noida, Nov 1 (PTI) A first-year LLB student was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting and assaulting his classmate after barging into her house in a group housing society with his associates, officials said.

The incident took place in the housing society in Sector 137, under Sector 142 police station limits, on October 30, a day after an argument broke out between them, the police said.

Both the key accused as well as the complainant study in the same college in Noida, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridhesh Katheria said.

"An FIR was lodged at the local police station after a written complaint. The accused studies in the same class as the complainant. On October 29, the accused misbehaved with her and in the morning the next day, he reached her house in the society along with his associates where they argued and assaulted her," Katheria said.

"The key accused, who has been identified as Tanvir Ahmed, was arrested today and has been produced before a local court," the officer said.

Besides Ahmed, around 10 people, some of them unidentified, have been booked by the police who said efforts are on to arrest them as well.

Ahmed lives at Kalkaji Extension in Delhi, according to the police.

The FIR in the case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual harassment), 147, 149 (both related to rioting), 323 (assault), 504 (provocation for breach of peace), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

