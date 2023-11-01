Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka State Day, is a popular occasion celebrated on November 1 every year. The day, which marks the anniversary of the formation of the state, is a state public holiday in Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of southwestern India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. Rajyotsava Day is celebrated with great joy and vigour all over Karnataka. The entire state wears a festive look on this day as the red and yellow Kannada flags are hoisted at different locations across the state. As we celebrate Karnataka State Formation Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the annual celebration.

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 or Karnataka State Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

Karnataka Rajyotsava History

On November 1, 1956, Mysore state was merged with the Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as well of the principality of Hyderabad, to create a unified Kannada-speaking sub-national entity. North Karnataka, Malnad (Canara), and old Mysore were thus the three regions of the newly formed Mysore state. The newly unified state had retained the name Mysore. However, the people of North Karnataka did not favour the retention of the name Mysore, as it was closely associated with the erstwhile principality and the southern areas of the new state, thus the name of the state was changed to Karnataka on November 1, 1973. Devaraj Arasu was the Chief Minister of the state when this landmark decision was taken. CM Siddaramaiah Chairs High-Level Meeting of Rajyotsava Award Selection Committee, 68 Awards to Be Conferred on Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Karnataka Rajyotsava Significance

Karnataka Rajyotsava commemorates the day when the Kannada-speaking regions of southern India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. The celebration emphasizes the importance of the Kannada language and culture. It serves as a reminder of the linguistic identity and heritage of the people of Karnataka. On this day, Kannada flags are prominently hoisted and displayed at almost all office and business establishments across the state.

