Mysuru (K'taka), Nov 4 (PTI) A leopard created quite a stir in a residential area of Mysuru city for more than four hours on Friday before being caught and released in the wild by the Forest Department.

Also Read | DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

According to the eye-witnesses who video-recorded the incident, the leopard strayed into Krishna Raja Nagar.

Soon, it started attacking passerby. Hearing the commotion, residents came out on their rooftop to watch the big cat in their area and videographed the wild animal. Videos showed it attacking a motorist who fell down. Before he could realise that he had escaped from the jaws of death and gather himself, the leopard ran in another direction following the noise created by the residents.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

In the meantime, people informed the police and the Forest Department. The forest officials reached the scene and were also attacked by the leopard. After almost four hours, the forest personnel caught the animal and released it into the deep forest.

Meanwhile 125 km away in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a leopard created panic in Nilgiris district of the State after the big cat pounced on a pet dog and carried it away. A video recording of the leopard carrying the hapless pet in its jaws caused fear among the local residents who demanded the authorities to trap the animal as soon as possible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)