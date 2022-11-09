New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.20 pm:

NATION

DEL24 5THLD QUAKE At least 6 dead as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt across north India

New Delhi/Dehradun/Kathmandu: At least six people were killed when a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the lower Himalayan region early Wednesday, leading to tremors rippling across north India and parts of Nepal and jolting people out of their sleep in scores of cities and villages.

DEL26 CJI-LD OATH Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, who was part of the Supreme Court benches that delivered several landmark verdicts including the Ayodhya land dispute case, was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

DEL53 ELECTIONS-HP 2NDLD PM Congress 'enemy' of development, vote for double-engine government for double benefits: PM Modi at Himachal rallies

Chambi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched the Himachal Pradesh poll battle as between the "enemy of development" Congress and the "pro-development" BJP, stressing that people will get "double benefits" if his party is re-elected as he will be able to work more for them.

DEL49 CONG-G20-LD LOGO 'Shocking': Cong slams BJP for lotus in G20 logo

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said it was shocking that the BJP's election symbol lotus was part of the G20 logo, adding that the prime minister and his party would not lose any opportunity to promote themselves.

BOM17 MH-COURT-RAUT-2ND LD BAIL Money laundering case: Special court grants bail to Sena MP Sanjay Raut; ED to move Bombay HC against order

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project

BOM16 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LD CONG MLA-RESIGN Congress MLA Bhagwan Barad quits, joins BJP ahead of Guj assembly polls; second in two days

Ahmedabad: In another jolt to the opposition Congress on the second day in a row ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, senior MLA Bhagwan Barad on Wednesday resigned as a legislator and primary member and joined BJP

CAL13 WB-MAMATA-LD CAA BJP 'using' CAA with eye on Gujarat polls: Mamata

Krishnanagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was "using" Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) with an eye on the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections

MDS3 TN-DMK-GUV-LD PREZ DMK, allies petition Prez for 'sacking' TN Guv, slam him for 'communal' remarks

New Delhi/Chennai: Stepping up pressure against Tamil Nadu Governor, the ruling DMK has urged President Droupadi Murmu to sack RN Ravi, alleging that he has violated the oath he took under the Constitution and levelled a series of allegations against him.

MDS5 KL-CHANCELLOR-ORDINANCE Kerala govt intends to replace Guv as varsities' Chancellor through ordinance: Higher Edu Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities in the state

DEL57 ELECTIONS-HP-CONG-LD KHARGE BJP cannot fool people of Himachal with its 'jumlas': Mallikarjun Kharge

Banuti: Addressing his first public meeting in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday trained his gun on the BJP and said it may have fooled people across the country with its "jumlas" but cannot do so in the hill state

LEGAL

LGD11 SC-AZAM KHAN Azam Khan disqualification: SC asks EC not to issue bypoll notification till November 10

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission not to issue till November 10 the notification for the assembly bypoll in Rampur Sadar in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan after his conviction in a hate speech case.

BUSINESS

DEL56 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day winning run amid weak global markets; ITC bucks trend

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close in the red on Wednesday, ending two days of increases as bearish global markets weighed on investor sentiment.

FOREIGN

FGN70 US-ELECTION-4THLD CONGRESS Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Washington: Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. (AP)

SPORTS

SPF19 SPO-CRI-T20WC-NZ-LD PAK Pakistan in T20 World Cup final after 7-wicket win over New Zealand

Sydney: A rejuvenated Pakistan lifted their game when it mattered the most and stormed into the T20 World Cup final with a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand here on Wednesday. PTI HMB

