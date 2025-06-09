New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a 'significant order' valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore from JSW Energy to execute a pump storage project in Maharashtra.

The order was bagged by the heavy civil infrastructure vertical of L&T, the infrastructure major said in a regulatory filing.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) uses the term 'significant order' to refer to contracts valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The order has been bagged for the "execution of Bhavali Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in the state of Maharashtra," the filing said.

The project is strategically located across the Nashik and Thane districts of Maharashtra and is designed to have a total installed capacity of 1,500 mw, comprising various small units.

The scope of work encompasses complete execution of all civil works related to the project, including construction of approach roads, upper and lower reservoirs, water conductor system, pressure tunnels, and the underground powerhouse unit.

Pump storage projects like the Bhavali PSP are pivotal to grid stability, particularly in the context of growing integration of variable renewable energy sources

