New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Thursday reported a 10.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,254.1 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) of Rs 1,133.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY26 increased 7.6 per cent to Rs 9,840.6 crore, compared to Rs 9,142.6 crore in Q1 FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit increased about 11 per cent while revenue inched up marginally by 0.7 per cent.

"We had a promising start to the year, delivering broad-based growth, expanding margins, and making significant progress on our strategic priorities. Our Fit4Future program, sales transformation efforts, and pivot to AI have enhanced agility and strengthened our ability to scale for the future.

"While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, I'm confident that our disciplined execution and unwavering client focus will continue to drive our performance," LTIMindtree CEO and MD Venu Lambu said.

The company's employee count stood at 83,889 at the end of the quarter.

LTIMindtree's board has approved the issue of 67,252 new shares, each valued at Re 1, to the LTIMindtree Employee Welfare Trust, under its Employees Stock Option Plan of 2021 and 2015.

The shares will later be transferred to eligible employees upon exercise of options.

Shares of LTIMindtree settled 2.55 per cent lower at Rs 5,190.95 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

