New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday reported a four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 613 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, led by robust sales growth across geographies.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 153 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,197 crore in the period under review from Rs 4,322 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said in a statement.

"We delivered our highest quarterly sales to date and crossed the Rs 5,000 crore mark for the first time, driven by strong growth across geographies," Lupin Ltd Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

The US market continues to do well, driven by demand for both in-line products and new launches, and the India business continues to grow ahead of the market with strong growth across key therapies, he added.

"This positive growth momentum coupled with cost optimisation measures and operating leverage has helped us deliver solid performance," Gupta stated.

