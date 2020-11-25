New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) M V Iyer on Wednesday assumed charge as director (business development) of state gas utility GAIL (India) Limited.

Before this, he was working as executive director (projects) with the company, GAIL said in a statement.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Pro Smartphone Teased Online Ahead of India Launch.

An electrical engineer, Iyer has 33 years of rich and diverse experience in GAIL in projects execution.

"He has been part of the core team of GAIL for implementation of various long term and short term strategies in GAIL," it said.

Also Read | Google Pay Clarifies No Money Transfer Fee to Be Charged for Indian Users.

Iyer is also director in one of GAIL's new joint venture companies Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) for implementation of the North East Gas Grid.

"He has been associated with several non-core business areas like commissioning of the Dabhol LNG terminal and implementation of 100 MW wind power project, 5 MW solar power projects and current thrust areas of city gas distribution (CGD) projects within short span of one year," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)