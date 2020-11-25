Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone is coming to India soon. The company released the official 'Coming Soon' poster of the device on its official Twitter account. The company has not revealed the actual launch date of its upcoming phone but several reports suggest that the device is expected to be released in India on December 2, 2020. Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand in September 2020. The poster shared by the company also reveals the design & two colours - Midnight Jazz & Sunset Melody. Vivo V20 Pro Smartphone Likely To Be Launched in India Next Week.

Specifications of Vivo V20 Pro are expected to be same as of the Thailand variant. The phone might feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Live the speed, do more of what you love! Get ready to arm yourself with the power of 5G with the new #vivoV20Pro, the slimmest 5G in town. #ComingSoon to bring #DelightEveryMoment. pic.twitter.com/RePk0HtAVT — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 24, 2020

Vivo V20 Pro is expected to come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration. For optics, the device is likely to come equipped with a 64MP primary lens with Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, an 8MP secondary lens & a 2MP monochrome camera. At the front, there could be a dual-camera setup comprising of a 44MP main shooter & an 8MP snapper.

The phone might pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging facility. The phone might get connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be priced at Rs 24,990 for the sole 8GB & 128GB model.

