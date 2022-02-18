Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) A truck driver died after his vehicle overturned near Khindsi in Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 3 am on Thursday after the truck had unloaded coal and was moving towards Kanhan at high speed, a Ramtek police station official said.

The driver was identified as Surendra Jouhari Suryawanshi Kuril (44), a resident of Kandri, he added.PTI COR

