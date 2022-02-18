Vivo Y15s (2021) has been launched in the Indian market. The handset had debuted in Singapore last year. The smartphone is now available for sale via the Vivo India website and retail stores. It comes in two exciting shades - Mystic Blue and Wave Green. Key features of the device include a waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras, Android Go Edition and more. Vivo Y15s With Android 11 Go Edition Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo Y15s (2021) gets a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone sports a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio and a Micro-USB port. Vivo Y15s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Coming to the pricing, the handset costs Rs 13,990 for the sole 3GB + 32GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2022 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).