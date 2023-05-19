Nagpur, May 19 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his friend to death after the latter sodomised him in an inebriated state at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | 20% TCS on International Credit Card Usage FAQs: What Is Exemption Limit for Students or Medical Purposes? Know Everything Here.

The victim, who hailed from Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Also Read | RBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Out: Rajasthan Class 12th Board Examination Results Declared on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were consuming alcohol together on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when the latter allegedly sodomised him in an inebriated state, he said.

Angered by the attack, the accused bludgeoned the victim to death with a heavy blunt object and fled the scene, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who has since been arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)