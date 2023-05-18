Jaipur, May 18: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the RBSE Board Results 2023 for classes 12th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can visit the official websites of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared: BSER Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result Released at rajshaladarpan.nic.in; Know How to Check Score.

In the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), 96.60% of students have passed in the commerce stream and 95.65% of students in science.

Candidates will be able to check their RBSE Board Result 2023 via SMS. Students will be required to enter the roll number and other required credentials to check the RBSE class 12 results. The Rajasthan Education Board conducted the RBSE 10th Board Exam from March 9 to April 12, while RBSE 10th Board Exams were conducted Form March 16 to April 13. Odisha 10th Result 2023: BSE Odisha Matric Result Announced at orissaresults.nic.in, Check Details.

How to Check RBSE Class 12 Result 2023:

Go to the official website– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link ‘RBSE class Class 12 2023’ on the homepage

A new page will appear on the screen

Candidates have to enter the roll number and other required details

The RBSE 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the Rajasthan board class 12 results and take a printout for future reference

Over 12 lakh students appeared this year for the RBSE class 10 and 12 exams. RBSE has already declared Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in on May 17.

