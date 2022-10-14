Latur, Oct 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of a four-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Nearly 5.3 Billion Mobile Phones Will Drop Out of Use This Year, Say Experts.

The incident took place at a building in the MIDC area of the city on Thursday morning, an official said.

Also Read | Microsoft Office Branding To Be Renamed As Microsoft 365 After Over 3 Decades.

The victim Avinash Vyankatrao Sanap was a first year student at a college and his parents are teachers, he said.

As soon as his parents and sister left the house, Sanap went to the terrace of the building and jumped to death, inspector Sanjivan Mirakle said.

While the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police have seized the victim's mobile phone and registered a case of accidental death, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)